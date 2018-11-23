Paragon Banking Group (PAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 48.20 ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 46 ($0.60) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03), Digital Look Earnings reports.

PAG stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 452.40 ($5.91). 277,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,645. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 400.30 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 555.99 ($7.26).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $5.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 641 ($8.38) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 534.60 ($6.99).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

