Paragon Banking Group (PAG) Shares Up 8.2% After Earnings Beat

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shot up 8.2% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as GBX 447 ($5.84) and last traded at GBX 445.20 ($5.82). 795,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 729,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.40 ($5.38).

The company reported GBX 48.20 ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 46 ($0.60) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a GBX 13.90 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $5.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 641 ($8.38) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 534.60 ($6.99).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

