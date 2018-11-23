Paramount Group (PGRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,639,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the previous session’s volume of 1,387,423 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $14.10.

PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 990.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,871,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,524 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,860,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,034,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,614,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

