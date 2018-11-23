Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

PK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.72.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. 8,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,440. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

