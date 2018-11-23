Paymon Price Down 36.7% Over Last Week (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Paymon has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paymon has a market cap of $255,009.00 and approximately $3,019.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paymon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00127321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00191262 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.61 or 0.08867131 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Paymon Profile

Paymon launched on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. The official message board for Paymon is medium.com/@Paymon_official. Paymon’s official website is paymon.org. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paymon

Paymon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

