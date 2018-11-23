PCG Entertainment (PCGE) Shares Down 11.1%

PCG Entertainment Plc (LON:PCGE)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 4,371,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 28,100,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
About PCG Entertainment (LON:PCGE)
PCG Entertainment Plc operates as a trading and media distribution company in the Asia-Pacific regions. It is involved in media distribution, including games and gaming software; and holding an online gambling license. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Gibraltar.
Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PCG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.