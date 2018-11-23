Peak Asset Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 3.5% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $894,775,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 90,564 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,161,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,067,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,849,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,688 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 871,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,999,000 after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX opened at $242.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $209.91 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $511,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,497.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,085,616 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/peak-asset-management-llc-has-10-31-million-holdings-in-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.