Peel Hunt Raises Restaurant Group (RTN) Price Target to GBX 250

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RTN. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital cut Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 307 ($4.01).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Friday. Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.