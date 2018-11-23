Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (MNZS)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNZS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of LON:MNZS opened at GBX 508.75 ($6.65) on Tuesday. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 750 ($9.80).

In other John Menzies news, insider Dermot F. Smurfit purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £103,000 ($134,587.74). Also, insider Silla Maizey purchased 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,015.60 ($13,087.16). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,020 shares of company stock worth $11,470,225.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aviation. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services.

