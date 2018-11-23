Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SIG (SHI)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

SHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on SIG from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SIG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 151.92 ($1.99).

LON:SHI opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.47) on Tuesday. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 108.25 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.90 ($2.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.02%.

In other SIG news, insider Nick Maddock bought 62,938 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £66,714.28 ($87,174.02). Also, insider Andrew Allner bought 12,014 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £15,017.50 ($19,623.02). Insiders acquired 75,071 shares of company stock valued at $8,188,172 in the last quarter.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

