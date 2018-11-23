Peninsula Energy Ltd (PEN) Insider Mark Wheatley Purchases 47,496 Shares

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN) insider Mark Wheatley bought 47,496 shares of Peninsula Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$10,116.65 ($7,174.93).

ASX PEN traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching A$0.21 ($0.15). The company had a trading volume of 180,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. Peninsula Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.26 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of A$0.59 ($0.42).

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and mines uranium properties in the United States. It also explores for gold ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Lance uranium projects located in Wyoming. It also jointly holds interest in the Karoo uranium exploration projects, which are situated in the Karoo Basin, South Africa; and Raki Raki gold project located in Fiji.

