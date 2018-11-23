People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Receives $20.30 Average PT from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price objective on People’s United Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.96. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $398.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.65 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 23.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $203,343.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 48,200 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $866,154.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,050 shares of company stock worth $1,274,200. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,747,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 63.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,844,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,632,000 after buying an additional 1,885,432 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $12,380,000. AXA raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,004.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 650,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 591,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,012,000 after purchasing an additional 582,938 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

