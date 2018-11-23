Pershing Gold (PGLC) & Pan American Silver (PAAS) Financial Review

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pershing Gold and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pershing Gold N/A -43.40% -40.39% Pan American Silver 14.75% 5.15% 4.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pershing Gold and Pan American Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pershing Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pan American Silver 1 3 4 0 2.38

Pershing Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 269.90%. Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $18.72, indicating a potential upside of 36.04%. Given Pershing Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pershing Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Pershing Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of Pershing Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pershing Gold and Pan American Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pershing Gold N/A N/A -$13.09 million ($0.50) -1.96 Pan American Silver $816.83 million 2.58 $120.99 million $0.51 26.98

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Pershing Gold. Pershing Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pershing Gold does not pay a dividend. Pan American Silver pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Pershing Gold has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Pershing Gold on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

