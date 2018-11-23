PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.98. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 1075385 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale increased their price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.53.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 420.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 895,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/petroleo-brasil-adr-pbr-shares-gap-down-to-13-98.html.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.