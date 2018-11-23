PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211,667 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 5.44% of PFSweb worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on PFSweb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 million, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

