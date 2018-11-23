Phillips 66 (PSX) Director Purchases $1,984,665.00 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director J Brian Ferguson purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PSX opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $123.97.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/phillips-66-psx-director-purchases-1984665-00-in-stock.html.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.