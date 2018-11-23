Pi Financial Increases Atlantic Gold (AGB) Price Target to C$2.65

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.83.

CVE:AGB opened at C$1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Atlantic Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.99.

In related news, Director Donald Siemens acquired 70,000 shares of Atlantic Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$116,900.00. Also, insider Ryan K. Beedie acquired 200,000 shares of Atlantic Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,000.00.

About Atlantic Gold

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

