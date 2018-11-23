Pi Financial Lowers Pan American Silver (PAAS) Price Target to C$23.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE PAAS opened at C$17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$16.05 and a 12-month high of C$24.22.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

