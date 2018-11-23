Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $187.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.72.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $164.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-grows-holdings-in-parker-hannifin-corp-ph.html.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.