Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $544,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $176,436,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 471,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,040 over the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $52.69 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-invests-544000-in-live-nation-entertainment-inc-lyv.html.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.