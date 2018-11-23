Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 34,514 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,514 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 34,514 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-sells-34514-shares-of-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa.html.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.