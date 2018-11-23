Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1,433.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 294,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 549,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 170,234 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 899.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.24 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

PDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at $300,022.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/piedmont-office-realty-trust-inc-pdm-shares-bought-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.