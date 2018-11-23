Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND) Holdings Lowered by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $101.29 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $106.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Pimco Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

