Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 123,033 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,033 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $890,622.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $619,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IONS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,480. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 679.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

