Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 64,600 Shares of Raymond James (RJF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Raymond James worth $37,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,551,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.46%. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JMP Securities raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn bought 1,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

