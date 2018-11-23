Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Sold by BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 68.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.7% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $153.96 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $140.54 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

