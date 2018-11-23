PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, IDEX and Fatbtc. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $78,246.00 and $4,758.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00128433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00196856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.08585573 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009215 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg. The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

