Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Director Martin E. Franklin Acquires 54,000 Shares

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 3.00.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Platform Specialty Products’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Platform Specialty Products by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,966,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,865 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the second quarter worth about $45,154,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the third quarter worth about $38,749,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Platform Specialty Products by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,899,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Platform Specialty Products by 227.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,015,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

