Pluralsight Inc (PS) Director Sells $2,457,346.92 in Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 123,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $2,457,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $20.26 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pluralsight from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. First Analysis reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 164.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 10,170.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pluralsight Inc (PS) Director Sells $2,457,346.92 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/pluralsight-inc-ps-director-sells-2457346-92-in-stock.html.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.