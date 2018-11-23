PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 25,735 Shares of ASGN Inc (ASGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,735 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of ASGN worth $56,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ASGN stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.87 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.29%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,746.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Callaghan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 408 shares in the company, valued at $27,756.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,950 shares of company stock worth $3,645,425. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

