PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 73,414 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 73,414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $98,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,523 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 170.9% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 151.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Summit Insights raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

