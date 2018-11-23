PolyOne Co. (POL) Stake Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,245 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of PolyOne worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in PolyOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,487.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Abernathy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,050 shares of company stock worth $529,174 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wellington Shields cut PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:POL opened at $33.24 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

