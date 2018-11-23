Porsche Automobil (PAH3) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAH3. BNP Paribas set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.71 ($93.85).

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €57.20 ($66.51) on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €47.28 ($54.98) and a one year high of €80.14 ($93.19).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

