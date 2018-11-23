Portofino Resources (POR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Iron HorseBolivar mineral property, which consists of seven mineral claims located in the Peachland region of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp.

