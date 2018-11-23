Portofino Resources (POR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)
Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Iron HorseBolivar mineral property, which consists of seven mineral claims located in the Peachland region of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.