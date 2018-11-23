Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Several research firms recently commented on PTLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $19.43. 34,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,876. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,020.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The company’s revenue was up 270.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

