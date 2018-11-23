POSCO (PKX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.61

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.61 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 3981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. POSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get POSCO alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 286,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.9% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 60,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/posco-pkx-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-53-61.html.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.