PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,322 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 115,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $106.81 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $122.07. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

