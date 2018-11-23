PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 43.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 140,675 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 10,793.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 105,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 13.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,577. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.