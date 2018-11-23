Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NNI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Nelnet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $52,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $166,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 98.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

