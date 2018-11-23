PressOne 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,153.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One PressOne token can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $27,153.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00128019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00193171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.08959094 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009376 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.