Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Director Kenneth C. Mcnaughton Sells 75,925 Shares

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Director Kenneth C. Mcnaughton sold 75,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.33, for a total transaction of C$784,305.25.

PVG stock traded down C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$10.24. The company had a trading volume of 224,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,401. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12-month low of C$7.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

