Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $587,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Stock

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $34.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.96%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

