Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $606,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

JKI opened at $153.69 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $172.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/private-advisor-group-llc-takes-606000-position-in-ishares-morningstar-mid-cap-value-etf-jki.html.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.