Probe Metals Inc (CVE:PRB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 18745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Probe Metals Inc will post -0.0599999977570094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/probe-metals-prb-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-98.html.

About Probe Metals (CVE:PRB)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project, which includes approximately 808 claims covering an area of 32,743 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

