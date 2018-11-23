ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $16.43

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.43. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 28370758 shares traded.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 130,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12,900.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

