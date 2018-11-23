ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $16.08

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $16.08. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 14432483 shares trading hands.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 80.3% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 89,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2,304.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 480,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 460,900 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

