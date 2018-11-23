Provention Bio (PRVB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.51

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 15288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Avery W. Catlin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Provention Bio stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Provention Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

