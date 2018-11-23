Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Holdings Raised by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,782.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

