Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 28,685 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $32,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 385.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 42.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $131,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 113.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $57,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,732.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,099,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,125,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,722,692.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 370,331 shares of company stock worth $29,495,099 and sold 8,609 shares worth $735,256. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.83. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

