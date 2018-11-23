Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514,811 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.11% of Owens-Illinois worth $33,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the third quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 99,050.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the third quarter worth $152,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the second quarter worth $168,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OI opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.49.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

